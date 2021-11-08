Credit Suisse AG Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Jabil were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Jabil by 7.6% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 53,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 71.9% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 12.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 351.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 152,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL opened at $65.23 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,578,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,337 shares of company stock worth $6,700,650. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

