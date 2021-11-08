Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,028,737 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,028,737 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Medallia worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medallia by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Medallia by 67.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $673,114.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,197 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $79,503.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,780.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 557,089 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,821. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Medallia stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.45. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

