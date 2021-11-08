Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Morningstar by 14.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Morningstar by 12.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of MORN stock opened at $312.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.26 and its 200 day moving average is $261.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $323.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $1,878,160.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.29, for a total value of $1,947,916.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,276 shares of company stock worth $54,875,009. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.