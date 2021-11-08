Credit Suisse Group Boosts Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Price Target to $51.00

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

AL opened at $48.99 on Friday. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 336,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

