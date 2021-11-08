Credit Suisse Group Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $105.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $96.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 478.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $4,673,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

