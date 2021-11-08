Credit Suisse Group Increases ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $437.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $381.00 to $437.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.11.

ANSS stock opened at $406.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.59. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 546,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

