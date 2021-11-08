Credit Suisse Group Increases Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $732.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $731.00 to $732.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $892.65.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $781.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $820.08 and its 200 day moving average is $797.46. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,264 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 6.0% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 245.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

