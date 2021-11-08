Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

CWEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of CWEGF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,248. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

