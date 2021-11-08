Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CWEGF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.43.

CWEGF opened at $2.52 on Monday. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

