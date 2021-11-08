CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Position Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CRH were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in CRH by 2.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 7.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of CRH by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH opened at $49.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

