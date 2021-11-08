Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,996. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

