Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.17.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,841. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,996. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 349,864 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.