Cryptonite (XCN) 1-Day Volume Hits $34.00

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonite has a total market cap of $466,938.32 and $34.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

