CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $54.50 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

