Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 10,206 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Baidu by 498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 417,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 347,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Baidu by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 613,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,019,000 after acquiring an additional 137,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Baidu by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 372,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,919,000 after acquiring an additional 60,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.21.

BIDU stock opened at $158.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.