Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Essent Group worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

