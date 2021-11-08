Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,237 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 19.2% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 27,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $3,120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 57,909.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 105,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $91.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.56.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,340 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

