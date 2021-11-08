Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 22,746 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of PCRX opened at $58.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.97. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

