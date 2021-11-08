Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 7,956 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 461.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.43.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $344.07 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.17 and its 200 day moving average is $270.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

