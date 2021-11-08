Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,478 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 21.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth $66,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $138.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.35. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

