CuriosityStream (CURI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. On average, analysts expect CuriosityStream to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $9.40 on Monday. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CuriosityStream stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of CuriosityStream worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

