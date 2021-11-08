Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CW opened at $135.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.65. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $94.09 and a 12-month high of $136.15.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth $31,897,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after buying an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,181,000 after buying an additional 153,231 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 203,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,183,000 after buying an additional 138,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,128,000 after buying an additional 125,089 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

