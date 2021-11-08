Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives $21.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 174,688 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $3,188,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,727 shares in the company, valued at $17,843,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

