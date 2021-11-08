Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cutera from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $821.21 million, a PE ratio of 111.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05. Cutera has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cutera by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Cutera by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cutera by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

