CVCoin (CVN) Price Hits $2.34

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 71.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded down 74.3% against the US dollar. CVCoin has a market cap of $29.01 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00003509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00079928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00082119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00096019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,380.55 or 0.99410236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.22 or 0.07109343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00020800 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.