CVR Medical (CRRVF) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS: CRRVF) is one of 192 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CVR Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A -11.55% 26.27% CVR Medical Competitors -574.74% -74.06% -17.26%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CVR Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Medical Competitors 979 4112 7471 199 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 15.29%. Given CVR Medical’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVR Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CVR Medical has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A -$170,000.00 2.53 CVR Medical Competitors $1.14 billion $74.16 million 62.97

CVR Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical. CVR Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CVR Medical competitors beat CVR Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

