CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Citigroup

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVS. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.