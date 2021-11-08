CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Holdings Lifted by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1,797.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,425 shares during the period. CyrusOne accounts for approximately 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 511,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $82.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 200.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 507.33%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.