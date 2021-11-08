Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.81 billion-$9.81 billion.
OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,324. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.
About Daiichi Sankyo
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.