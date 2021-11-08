Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.320-$0.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.81 billion-$9.81 billion.

OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,324. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

