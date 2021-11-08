Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $29.67 Average PT from Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Dana has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 120.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 298,533 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 57.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 39.1% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 607,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,658 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,513,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 756.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 97,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

