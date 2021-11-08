Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Danaos by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Danaos by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of DAC opened at $70.84 on Monday. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.