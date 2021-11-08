Daniel P. Hansen Sells 6,502 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,784. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $105,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

