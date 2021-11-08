Daniel P. Hansen Sells 6,502 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stock

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of INN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,784. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.28. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth $105,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.
Recommended Story: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.