Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.73

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.73 and last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 68057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Redburn Partners cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.