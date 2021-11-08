Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 510,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 143,881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Datto were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 90,763 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth $49,480,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,008 shares of company stock worth $2,265,120 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MSP opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 84.50.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

