Datum Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 8th. Datum has a market cap of $931,885.23 and $35,203.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Datum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.00228798 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00097046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Datum Profile

DAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Datum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

