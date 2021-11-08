DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.10

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $83.10 and last traded at $83.10, with a volume of 398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.50.

DCCPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.07.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

