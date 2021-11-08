Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Tops One Day Volume of $3,734.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $301,903.20 and approximately $3,734.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00052363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00232235 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00097159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

