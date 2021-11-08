Dego Finance (DEGO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32.35 Million

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.99 or 0.00015149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $85.96 million and approximately $32.35 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00233498 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00097096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dego Finance

Dego Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

