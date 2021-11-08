Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VMM)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 24.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:VMM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,125. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,396 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $206,438.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 45,052 shares of company stock worth $642,904 over the last quarter.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

