DePay Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. DePay has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $38,464.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DePay has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.01 or 0.00002975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00078780 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00082100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00095509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,413.03 or 0.99831938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,756.96 or 0.07044579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00020545 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

