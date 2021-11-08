Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($46.25).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 3,408 ($44.53) on Thursday. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,854 ($37.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,582.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,518.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is 1.61%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

