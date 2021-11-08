Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

RTLLF stock opened at $1,031.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,016.14 and its 200-day moving average is $950.05. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $786.50 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

