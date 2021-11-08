Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

RTLLF stock opened at $1,031.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,016.14 and its 200-day moving average is $950.05. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $786.50 and a twelve month high of $1,155.00.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.