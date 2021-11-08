Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLAKY. HSBC started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €7.14 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 138.43% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

