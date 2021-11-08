Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €73.44 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.44 ($86.40) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPW. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.14 ($77.81).

FRA:DPW opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.82. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

