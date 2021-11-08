Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DTEGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
DTEGY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
