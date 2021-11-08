Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DTEGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

DTEGY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

