dForce (DF) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.08 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. dForce has a market cap of $23.12 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

