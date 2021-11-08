Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Digital Media Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter.

Shares of DMS stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Digital Media Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Media Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

