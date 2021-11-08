DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 67,590 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

On Friday, November 5th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 4,410 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $473,060.70.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $507,060.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 23,112 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $1,370,079.36.

DOCN stock traded up $9.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,975. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.66.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,287,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.