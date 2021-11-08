Digitex Achieves Market Cap of $6.21 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last week, Digitex has traded up 154.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.97 or 0.00228926 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00097221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

