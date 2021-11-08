Digix Gold Token (DGX) Price Tops $51.47

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be purchased for $51.47 or 0.00078651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00052198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00235444 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00096561 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Coin Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,634 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

